Gwen (Ellet) Smother

June 9, 1945 - July 24, 2021

OLIVE BRANCH — Gwen (Ellet) Smother, 76, of Olive Branch, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 6 p.m. at her home.

She was born on June 9, 1945, in Murphysboro to Tunney and Doris Jean (Trammel) Ellet. On November 21, 1967, she married Tom Smothers.

She worked at various secretarial jobs in the area and retiring from the Tamms Health Center. She was a devoted member of the Sandy Creek Baptist Church where she also taught Sunday School.

Survivors include her daughters: Bev (Bryan) Miller, Karla (Mark) Simmons; son, Tommy (Bobbi Jean) Smothers; grandchildren: Jeremy Held, Dristin Rose, Seth Rose, Jake Simmons, Lydia Smothers, Tim Simmons, Travis Simmons; sisters: Tonia (Bill) Burke, Tina (Corey) Jarrett; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Sue Durham.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Crain Funeral Home in Tamms.