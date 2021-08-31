Gwenlyn Sue Gartner

1938 - 2021

DU QUOIN — Gwenlyn Sue Gartner was taken into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on the evening of Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin, Illinois. She was 83-years-old. Gwen, known to many as "Nan or Nana," was born on April 3, 1938 to Leon and Verdill Faulks. While she lived with her parents most of her childhood, she often spoke very fondly of her time spent with her Uncle Morris and Aunt Mary. Gwen married Gary Gartner in 1955, and had three children, Kurt in 1956, Lisa Kay in 1960 and Lori Ann in 1969. In 1994, Gwen and Gary also adopted their granddaughter Hanna.

Gwen was a spunky, fun and faithful woman who passionately loved her family and God. Gwen always put family first, and was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She adored all of her babies. Her hugs always felt like home, and she was known to use her hand to gently caress the face of her loved ones. Until recent years, holidays and family gatherings revolved around her kitchen table and her family-famous chicken and dumplings. Gwen was also a devout Christian, and cherished her time with her Bible study friends.