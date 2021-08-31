Gwenlyn Sue Gartner
1938 - 2021
DU QUOIN — Gwenlyn Sue Gartner was taken into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on the evening of Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin, Illinois. She was 83-years-old. Gwen, known to many as "Nan or Nana," was born on April 3, 1938 to Leon and Verdill Faulks. While she lived with her parents most of her childhood, she often spoke very fondly of her time spent with her Uncle Morris and Aunt Mary. Gwen married Gary Gartner in 1955, and had three children, Kurt in 1956, Lisa Kay in 1960 and Lori Ann in 1969. In 1994, Gwen and Gary also adopted their granddaughter Hanna.
Gwen was a spunky, fun and faithful woman who passionately loved her family and God. Gwen always put family first, and was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She adored all of her babies. Her hugs always felt like home, and she was known to use her hand to gently caress the face of her loved ones. Until recent years, holidays and family gatherings revolved around her kitchen table and her family-famous chicken and dumplings. Gwen was also a devout Christian, and cherished her time with her Bible study friends.
Gwen was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Gary Gartner, her former son-in-law Randy Bowling, her sister Linda Tolliver and her brother-in-law Mark Weaver. Gwen leaves behind her four children: Kurt Gartner (and wife Christy) of Mulkeytown, Lisa Roth (and husband Tom) of Newnan, Georgia, Lori Gartner of Herrin, and Hanna Swan (and husband Matt) of Zeigler. Gwen is survived by her four grandchildren: Rachel Gartner (and fiance Bart Bradley) of Benton, Jacob Bowling of Reidsville, Georgia, Kyle Mitchell (and wife Chelbie) of Mt. Vernon, and Ian Perry (and girlfriend Samantha Allen) of West Frankfort. Gwen is also survived by her five great-grandchildren: Hudson, Abigail and Isabella Gartner, Emma Craig, and arriving in December, Evelyn Mitchell. Gwen also leaves behind her brother-in-law Bill Tolliver, and her sister, Karen Weaver of West Frankfort.
At her request, no memorial services will be held. Her wishes were to be cremated, and her ashes spread at a private location. Special thanks to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Vickie at Marshall Browning Hospital and Pate Funeral Home for treating our Nan like she was one of your own.
Gwen will be forever loved, forever missed and forever in our hearts. While her passing leaves us with heavy hearts, her family finds peace in the fact that she is finally in the arms of our beloved Jesus Christ in Heaven.
