H. Charlotte Curry
H. Charlotte Curry

AVA – H. Charlotte Curry, 81, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at home in Ava.

Arrangements are incomplete at Wilson's Funeral Home in Ava.

