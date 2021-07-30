H. Gene McFarland
CHARLESTON — H. Gene McFarland died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his Charleston, Illinois home. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the E.I.U. Foundation - Dolly J. and H. Gene McFarland Scholarship, or to Wesley United Methodist Church and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, Illinois 61920.
Gene was born on December 8, 1929, in Carbondale, Illinois, and was the only child of the late Henry Onis McFarland and Jessie Roberts McFarland. He was married to the late Dolly J. (Perrine) McFarland.
He taught at Tamaroa, Sesser, and East Richland Jr. and Sr. High Schools prior to beginning his teaching career with Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Gene's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.
