Hampton Matthew Berry

Oct. 6, 2022 - Oct. 8, 2022

CENTRALIA – Hampton Matthew Berry, of Centralia, IL, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis, MO, He was born Oct. 6, 2022, in O'Fallon, IL.

Hampton is survived by his parents; Dawson Berry and Paige Hampton; his sister, Ellianna; his grandparents: Angela and Tony Stoecklin of Centralia, IL, Jason and Tina Berry of Richview, IL, and Ron and Tara Hampton of Millstadt, IL.; his uncle CJ Berry and Annie of Collinsville, IL; his aunt Isabella Hampton; his cousin Liam Berry; his great-grandparents: Danny and Diann Fowler of Foley, AL, Mike and Taffy Hamilton of Marion, IL, Darlene Berry of Richview, IL, Kenneth Mueller of Millstadt, IL, Ronnie Hampton of Waterloo, IL, and Jean Hampton of Millstadt, IL; He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Darlene Mueller; and his great-grandfather, Lester Berry.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt, IL. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt, IL, with Pastor Peter Ill officiating. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Millstadt, IL.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the family. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.