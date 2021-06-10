Hank Carlson

Nov. 27, 1920 - June 7, 2021

HERRIN - Henry E. "Hank" Carlson, 100, of Herrin, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at the V.A. Medical Center in Marion, IL.

Hank worked as an Automotive Mechanic, he retired from Busch Auto in Palatine, IL after 20 years. Hank was a veteran of the Army Air Force during WWII.

Hank was born November 27, 1920 in Chicago, IL to Carl Arthur and Minnie Carlson. Hank married Lora Dee Yates on November 29, 1947 in Chicago, IL. She preceded him in death on October 8, 2014. Surviving are his nieces and nephews: Christy and Kurt Gartner of Mulkeytown, IL, Don and Betty Bozarth of Madisonville, KY, Carl Melvin and Donna Smith of Manhattan, KS, Gary and Sally Yates of Lubbock, TX, Kenneth and Missy Yates of Columbus Grove, OH, and Diane Smith of Energy, IL; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother, George Carlson.

Graveside Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Egyptian Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums in Energy, IL with Rev. Michael Henson officiating. Entombment will be next to wife, Lora in the mausoleum.

