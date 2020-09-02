Hans J. Fischer

At age 27, Hans co-founded the architectural firm that came to be known as Fischer-Stein Associates, leading the firm for 30 years in a wide variety of projects, including the unique and historic Senator Paul Simon Federal Building (powered by solar energy), completed in 1978. Other notable projects in Carbondale include the original Carbondale Community High School–East building at Giant City Road and Walnut Street, Southern Illinois University's former Forestry Sciences building (now the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute), and the former Carbondale Savings and Loan at Poplar and Main streets.

He served on the Carbondale City Council from 1969 to 1978 and then as mayor from 1979 to 1983. His many civic activities included flipping breakfast pancakes at the Carbondale Lions Club's annual fundraiser and coaching little league baseball. He earned the Silver Beaver award for his many years of leadership in the Boy Scouts of America Egyptian Council in Southern Illinois. Two of his sons and both grandsons are Eagle Scouts.