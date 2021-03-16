Harlen Wayne "Tiny" Porter

Oct. 1, 1936 - March 12, 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Harlen Wayne "Tiny" Porter, 84, of Murphysboro passed away at 1:47 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Carbondale. Harlen was born in Murphysboro on October 1, 1936, a son to the late Harlen O. and Elsie Marie (Bitner) Porter. He was united in marriage to Dolores Ann Daniel on February 11, 1956 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro. Dolores survives.

Harlen was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro. He was a retired tele-communicator for the Illinois State Police Department, District 13. Previously to that, Harlen was a telecommunicator for the city of Murphysboro Police Department and he worked for Northern Propane Gas Company in Murphysboro, where he earned the nickname "Tiny" because he was the tallest man employed there. Harlen was a volunteer firefighter for the Murphysboro Fire Department and an auxiliary police officer for the city of Murphysboro for 35+ years. He was also a member of the Sons of American Legion for 42 years.