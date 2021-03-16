Harlen Wayne "Tiny" Porter
Oct. 1, 1936 - March 12, 2021
MURPHYSBORO — Harlen Wayne "Tiny" Porter, 84, of Murphysboro passed away at 1:47 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Carbondale. Harlen was born in Murphysboro on October 1, 1936, a son to the late Harlen O. and Elsie Marie (Bitner) Porter. He was united in marriage to Dolores Ann Daniel on February 11, 1956 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro. Dolores survives.
Harlen was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro. He was a retired tele-communicator for the Illinois State Police Department, District 13. Previously to that, Harlen was a telecommunicator for the city of Murphysboro Police Department and he worked for Northern Propane Gas Company in Murphysboro, where he earned the nickname "Tiny" because he was the tallest man employed there. Harlen was a volunteer firefighter for the Murphysboro Fire Department and an auxiliary police officer for the city of Murphysboro for 35+ years. He was also a member of the Sons of American Legion for 42 years.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro. Father Uriel Salamanca will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of services on Wednesday at the church. Burial of cremains will follow services at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro. Harlen's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro or to the American Diabetes Association.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there is a 50 person capacity within the church. Social distancing practices and facial coverings will be required.
Survivors include his wife, Dolores Porter of Murphysboro; two daughters: Cheryl Thorpe of Wichita, KS and Linda Porter-Smith of Murphysboro (fiance, Joe Pineau of Anna, IL); two sons and daughters-in-law: Steve (Claire) Porter of Murphysboro and Andrew (Leigh) Porter of Carterville, IL. Other survivors include five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
One son-in-law, Andre Thorpe of Wichita, KS preceded him in death, among many other loving cousins and relatives.
