Harold A. Brumleve

July 2, 1927 - Nov. 19, 2021

COBDEN — Harold A. Brumleve, 94 of Cobden, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 2, 1927, in Teutopolis, Illinois, the son of Leo and Margaret (Basler) Brumleve. He married Leona Holzum on Jan. 19, 1957. She preceded him in death on Sept. 17, 1996.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Don) Guebert of Herrin; his sons: Kevin, Kenny (Donna) and Dan (Jeanne) Brumleve, all of Cobden; twelve grandchildren: Andrew, Allan and Abby Brumleve; Kyle, Ryan and Stephanie Brumleve; Greg, Katie and Laura Guebert and Joe, Olivia and Nathan Brumleve; seven great-grandchildren: Logan, Flynt, Scarlett, Kason, Savannah, Ainsley and Cade; a sister, Rosemary Heern; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and two brothers: Wilbert and Charles Brumleve.

Harold was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cobden and the Knights of Columbus. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during World War II and the Korean War. He was a life member of Carroll P. Foster VFW Post 3455 in Anna. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Harold was an outstanding baseball player in his younger years. He was an accomplished vegetable farmer, farming well into his eighties. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Funeral Mass for Harold Brumleve will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cobden with Father Uriel Salamanca officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cobden. Family visitation is at 4:00 p.m. followed by a public prayer service at 4:45 p.m. and public visitation from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden.

Memorial contributions can be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

