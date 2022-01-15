Harold D. "Bud" Mangrum

JOHNSTON CITY — Harold D. "Bud" Mangrum, age 72, of Johnston City, IL, passed away at 6:43 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL. The visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery of Marion, IL.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by members of Marion V.F.W. Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 Funeral Honors Detail and members of the United States Air Force Funeral Honors Detail.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "Marion V.F.W. Heyde-Pillow Post No. 1301 Funeral Honors Ritual Team." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

