Harold D. James
Feb. 1, 1936 - April 17, 2023
BUNCOMBE — Dr. Harold D. James, age 87, of Buncombe, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at his home.
Visitation for Dr. James will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday, April 24, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 200 Mallard Lane in Anna.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Anna with Dee Arnes and Joey Hawkins officiating.
Interment will follow the Funeral Services at Allen Cemetery in Buncombe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorials be made to First Christian Church and/or the College of Veterinary Medicine Achievement Fund at U of I. Envelopes will be available at the church and at Crain Funeral Home in Anna.
