MARION — Harold Dean Rector, 81, formerly of Marion, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Lakeland, Florida. At his passing he was surrounded by his loving family and being attended to by The Good Shepherd Hospice House. Thanks to the services of hospice, he was able to remain in his home with his wife, Anna until the day before his passing.

November was a very special month this year as family had traveled from their homes to spend precious time with him. Lindell Walker, his brother-in-law who resides in Arizona, made a visit to see Harold and Anna. His granddaughter (Ashley Brown), niece (Becky King), and sister-in-law (Mary Chenault) had made the trip to spend Thanksgiving with them. Harold's nephew and family (Ron, Patricia, and Randy Rector) who live locally were also able to come on Thanksgiving Day to share a wonderful meal and time of fellowship. He was so happy to see them all and they were able to show him once again that he was loved and cared for. A blessed time for all. God graciously allowed his daughter, Darla (Rector) Horner, to arrive from Alaska in time to spend the last couple of hours with him. For this she is eternally grateful.