Harold P. Williams

1939 - 2021

ANNA — Harold P. Williams, age 81, of Anna, passed away at 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on November 7, 1939, in Anna, a son of Rufus and Erline Williams.

Harold was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dongola and participated in the Southern Baptist Relief Team. Harold spent years working as a lineman. He retired from GTE-Verizon and Southern FS. He previously had worked for Railway Express and Red Mullins Construction Company.

Survivors include his son, Tim (Kit) Williams; two daughters: Diane Ward (Jason Kruse) and Andrea (Kevin) Woody; nine grandchildren: Taylor Williams, Paige Robinson, Kate (Brock) Stigall, Ashlyn Ward, Madilyn Ward, Trevor Williams, Maddison Woody, Klayton Woody, and Kaleb Woody; four great-grandchildren: Ryder, Liam, Harper, and baby Stigall, due in November; three brothers: Bruce Williams, Mickey (Cookie) Williams, and Billy (Donna) Williams; a sister, Sherry (LaRue) Parr; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patty Williams; and a sister-in-law, Louise Williams.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at The First Baptist Church in Dongola. Funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Sadler officiating. Interment will follow at Anna Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association and envelopes will be provided by the funeral home.

Crain Funeral Home in Anna Jonesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.