CHESTER — Harold T. Howie, 90, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Chester.
He was born to the late Ed L. and Elise M. (nee Bendorf) on April 21, 1930, in Ellis Grove.
He married Mary A. Rodewald on Aug. 25, 1950, in Peace Lutheran Church in Chester. She preceded him in death Sept. 23, 2018.
Harold fought in the Korean War as a U.S. Marine.
He served on the Chester Police force for 42 years in several capacities including Chief of Police from 1976 to 1982. In his early years he worked in Sauget, at the Eastman Chemical Rubber Plant and then at Coles Milling Company in Chester. Later, Harold carried mail for the U.S. Postal Service and finally retired as an engineer from the Chester Mental Health Center. He also worked part-time as a school bus and charter bus driver for many years for Harold Coleman's Bus Service.
He was a life-time member of the VFW Post 3553 and was Post Commander in 1976. He was also a life-time member of the Randolph County Police Association and a 30-year member of the Chester Masonic Lodge 72 A.F. & A.M.
He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Chester.
He loved the outdoors and camping. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was the family mechanic, electrician, and handyman who could install or repair just about anything.
Survivors include five children, Harold (Terry) Howie of Valparaiso, Indiana, Robert (Sharon) Howie of Chester, Joyce (Mike) Hayer of Sparta, Jayne (Don) Berry of Chester, and Nancy (Jeff) Crossland of Chester; one sister, Virginia Long of Chester; seven grandchildren, Leslie (Tim) Ebers, Matthew Howie, Joshua (Christa) Howie, Chris Hayer, Bree (Anthony) Barnett, Marcus Hayer, and Brett (David) Galloway; 12 great-grandchildren, Jeren Ebers, Camrynn Howie, Braxton Conder, Ayla Ebers, Jonathon Hayer, Landen Conder, Brooke Howie, Laurey Hayer, Cedric Ebers, Mason Howie, Rielle Barnett and Cavoa Ebers; one sister-in-law, Barbara Rodewald of Chester; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; in-laws, Ernest and Jesse Rowold; one sister-in-law, Peggy Johnson; and three brothers-in-law, John Rodewald, Glenn Long and Virgil “Wimpy” Johnson.
Private graveside services will be in St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Murphysboro.
Celebration of life with military honors will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Harold's memory to Chester Senior Center or St. Mary's Catholic School and memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Chester.
To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.