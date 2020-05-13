× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHESTER — Harold T. Howie, 90, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Chester.

He was born to the late Ed L. and Elise M. (nee Bendorf) on April 21, 1930, in Ellis Grove.

He married Mary A. Rodewald on Aug. 25, 1950, in Peace Lutheran Church in Chester. She preceded him in death Sept. 23, 2018.

Harold fought in the Korean War as a U.S. Marine.

He served on the Chester Police force for 42 years in several capacities including Chief of Police from 1976 to 1982. In his early years he worked in Sauget, at the Eastman Chemical Rubber Plant and then at Coles Milling Company in Chester. Later, Harold carried mail for the U.S. Postal Service and finally retired as an engineer from the Chester Mental Health Center. He also worked part-time as a school bus and charter bus driver for many years for Harold Coleman's Bus Service.

He was a life-time member of the VFW Post 3553 and was Post Commander in 1976. He was also a life-time member of the Randolph County Police Association and a 30-year member of the Chester Masonic Lodge 72 A.F. & A.M.

He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Chester.