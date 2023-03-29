Harold Vernon Lowe
Feb. 4, 1930 - March 26, 2023
MARION - H. Vernon Lowe, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:22 PM at his home in Marion, IL at the age of 93.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Robbey Smith presiding.
Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, IL.
For those who prefer, the family suggests memorial donations be directed to the "Illinois Police Association, Inc." and may be mailed c/o Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
