Harold Wilbur Osborn

June 5, 1927 - Aug. 18, 2021

CARBONDALE — It is with deep sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Harold, at age 94-years in Regina, Saskatchewan Canada.

He is survived by his daughter, Ann (Dennis) Mohr of Regina; his son, Jim (Leslie) of Woodinville, WA; his grandchildren: Amy Noureldin, Jimmy (Lindsey) Mohr all of Regina; Jackson Osborn of Seattle, WA and Molly Osborn of Woodinville, WA; his great-grandchildren: Farah Noureldin and James Mohr of Regina, with whom he spent precious hours despite Covid-19 restrictions. Harold is also survived by his sister, Mary Hempton of Virginia and many nieces and nephews.

Harold was predeceased by the love of his life, Doris, to whom he was married for almost 70-years; his parents, Robert and Amy Osborn; his sister, Frances; and brother Robert.

Harold was born in Clinton, IA; his family moved steadily eastward, settling in Bethesda, MD. He attended Stout Institute in Menomonie, WI, where during their freshman year, 1945, he and Doris met. Following graduation with a degree in Industrial Arts, Harold married Doris July 2, 1949. After living and working briefly in Leroy, MN, Bethesda, MD and Mattoon, IL, Harold, Doris and family moved to Carterville, IL, in 1955, where Harold taught at Southern Illinois University's Vocational Technical Institute/School of Technical Careers for 30-years. He earned a Master's degree in the larger field of industrial education, continuing to work for both SIU and during some summers, the U.S. Forest Service. He was a gifted teacher; former students continued to communicate with him long after their graduation. In the summer of 1967, the family moved to Carbondale, IL, which remained their home for over 50-years.

Harold, or Ozzie, as he was known to his close friends, was a master at building, renovating and repairing. He was an avid fisherman; special trips salmon fishing in British Columbia, Canada and camping/fishing in the Boundary Waters near Ely, Minnesota became favorite family stories. He was an ardent fan of SIU Saluki basketball and the St. Louis Baseball Cardinals. After retirement, Harold and Doris loved traveling in their Airstream trailer covering most of the US and Canada. They treasured times with their children and grandchildren, all of whom lived hundreds of miles away.

Harold was a life-long learner who was comfortable with many forms of emerging technology; kept in touch with children and grandchildren via texting; was an avid reader, loved word puzzles and had a passion for classical music.

Harold attended a Methodist church wherever he lived. At the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Carbondale, where he and Doris worshipped and served for over 50-years, his woodworking talents were put to marvelous use building a beautiful mounted box to house organ pipes, playhouses for charity and many other projects. He was a perfectionist; every item was testament to that.

A service celebrating his life was held at Christ Lutheran Church on August 26, 2021, in Regina. Interment of his ashes will take place in Neillsville, WI.

If you wish to make a memorial gift honoring Harold's life, please consider donating to a program of your choice at FUMC or to Old-Growth Forest Network, P.O. Box 21 Easton, MD 21601.