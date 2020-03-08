Harry D. Allard
Harry D. Allard

MURPHYSBORO — Harry D. Allard, 86, of Murphysboro passed away at 10:16 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, in Carbondale.

Arrangements are incomplete at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro.

