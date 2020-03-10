MURPHYSBORO — Harry D. Allard, 86, of Murphysboro passed away at 10:16 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, in Carbondale.
Harry was born on May 25, 1933, in Murphysboro, a son to the late Ned and Ida Mae (Davis) Allard Miller.
He was united in marriage to Betty Lou Stewart on Nov. 8, 1952, at the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro; Betty preceded him in death on May 17, 2017. Harry was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro. He was a Corporal in U.S. Army Veteran and served during the Korean conflict. He a member of Paul Stout Post 127 American Legion and the V.F.W. Post 7190, both in Murphysboro. Harry was employed at a salesman for the Frito-Lay snack food company for 28 years. After he retired from Frito-Lay, he was employed by the Illinois Department of Human Services at the Chester Mental Health Center in Chester for 10 years.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 13, at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro; Rev. Shaker Samuel and Deacon Lou Polsgrove of the First Baptist Church will officiate. Burial with Military Rites by Paul Stout Post 127 American Legion will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of services on Friday at the funeral home.
His family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church or to Paul Stout Post 127 American Legion.
Survivors include; one daughter, Karen Allard Ahner of Murphysboro; two sons and one daughter-in-law, John Allard of Carbondale and Bob and Michele Allard of Murphysboro, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. He was a great brother to two sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Bill Imhoff of The Villages, Florida, and Gloria and Terry Dokken of Carterville, one brother, Albert Ray Miller of Murphysboro, and one step-sister, Terry R. Schuetz of Nashville. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
