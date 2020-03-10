Harry D. Allard

He was united in marriage to Betty Lou Stewart on Nov. 8, 1952, at the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro; Betty preceded him in death on May 17, 2017. Harry was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro. He was a Corporal in U.S. Army Veteran and served during the Korean conflict. He a member of Paul Stout Post 127 American Legion and the V.F.W. Post 7190, both in Murphysboro. Harry was employed at a salesman for the Frito-Lay snack food company for 28 years. After he retired from Frito-Lay, he was employed by the Illinois Department of Human Services at the Chester Mental Health Center in Chester for 10 years.