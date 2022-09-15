Harry Frederick William "Bill" Perk

CARBONDALE – Harry Frederick William "Bill" Perk, age 94, of Carbondale, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 8 a.m. in his sleep at his home with his sons by his side.

Bill's wishes were for cremation rites to be accorded. A private inurnment will be held in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Home Preservation Project. Donations may be made securely online via the "Donate Now" link at https://fullerdomehome.com/.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

