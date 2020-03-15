HERRIN — Harry Lee Sims, 71, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his residence in Herrin.
Harry's body will be cremated according to his wishes. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Inurnment with military graveside rites conducted by the Herrin American Legion Post 645, Carterville American Legion Post 347, Baker-Ladd VFW Post 1567 and the Scott Air Force Base Honor Guard Detail will be in Herrin City Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Harry's memory may be made to Elks Children's Care Corporation, P.O. Box 222, Chatham, IL 62629-0222.
