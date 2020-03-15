Harry Lee Sims

Harry's body will be cremated according to his wishes. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Inurnment with military graveside rites conducted by the Herrin American Legion Post 645, Carterville American Legion Post 347, Baker-Ladd VFW Post 1567 and the Scott Air Force Base Honor Guard Detail will be in Herrin City Cemetery.