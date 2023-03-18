Harry Wieland Schulz, Jr.
Sept. 21, 1951 - Feb. 26, 2023
CARBONDALE – Harry Wieland Schulz, Jr., 71, passed away on Feb. 26, 2023 at his home in Carbondale.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Anna Cemetery.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.
