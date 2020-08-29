HERRIN — Harvey F. English Jr., 73, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin, with the the Rev. Carl Mesiti, the Rev. Brent Fitzgerald and Mr. Jesse McPherson officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment with military graveside rites conducted by the Herrin American Legion 645, Baker-Ladd VFW. Post 1567 and the Carterville American Legion Post 347 will be in Herrin City Cemetery. Due to Health Concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus and the signing of Executive Order by the Illinois Governor, if you are planning on attending visitation or services, face covered are REQUIRED and attendees must socially distance themselves from others.
To share a life story or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
