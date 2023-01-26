Harvey Ray Howell

1960-2023

CARBONDALE - Harvey Ray Howell, 63, of Carbondale, Illinois, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023 in Henderson, Kentucky surrounded by family. He was born to Ralph Howell and Betty Whitecotton of Hurst, Illinois on Jan. 19, 1960.

Harvey and his wife of 34 years, Susan, lived in Carbondale, Illinois.

He is survived by his three children, Benjamin (Becky), Harmony (Edmund), and Joshua (Miranda), his four grandchildren Allyson, Jaxon, Jaden, and Jeryn, as well as two brothers Joey (Faye), Danny, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

No visitation or memorial service is planned at this time.