Hazel Earlene Pencook
Oct. 5, 1939 - April 22, 2021
MARION — Hazel Earlene Pencook, age 81, of Marion, IL, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Herrin Hospital in Herrin, IL.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Grand View Burial Park. Rev. Jason Young will officiate.
Hazel was born on October 5, 1939, in Center, MO, the daughter of Earl and Hazel (Callon) Goodpasture.
Survivors include her three sons: Heath Pencook (Nichole Williford) of Herrin, IL, Jared Peencook (Stephanie Margalski) of St. Louis, MO, and Stacy Spence of Winterhaven, FL; one daughter, Branda Dare of Independence, MO; and several grand children; great grand children; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Paul Spence and William Pencook; and one brother, Dale Goodpasture.
Hazel graduated from the Ralls County High School in Center, MO and worked in the insurance industry for AAA and State Farm Insurance. She enjoyed reading and playing cards with her friends. Hazel loved to sit outside with her family and friends relaxing and enjoying long conversations. In her younger days she loved to go out dancing. Hazel was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donors choice, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
