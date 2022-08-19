Hazel M. Price

1918 - 2022

MARION — Hazel M. Price, 103, passed away peacefully Aug. 16, 2022, at her daughter's home in Marion, IL. She was born on Aug. 26, 1918. She was the daughter of Lee and Lena Rea, Benton. She had lived at Heritage Woods in Benton for several years where she enjoyed the many friendships there and the kindness shown to her by everyone. She always loved participating in their bingo and playing checkers and cards until she was no longer able to play because of her eyesight.

Hazel was a woman of great faith and was always willing to express this to many others. She was a member of East Benton Baptist Church for many years and was presently a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Benton.

She was married to Troy Chance and had two daughters, Sandra and Mary Lou. He was tragically killed in a mine accident in Benton. Several years later she married Albert Price who succeeded her in death in 1989. Family was very important to Hazel and she enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by the following family members: Daughter, Sandra Long, Marion, Step-Daughter, Berta Price, West Frankfort Grandchildren, Scott (Rae) Long, Springfield, Tera (Ryan) Keller, Benton and O'Fallon, IL Todd (Michele) Thomas, Benton and Steve (Kristy) Long, Marion Great-Grandchildren, Allison (Nick) Long, Springfield, Samantha Long, Springfield, Josie Long, Oxford, Mississippi, Caroline Keller, Oxford, Mississippi, Courtney Keller, Oxford, Mississippi, Carlianne Keller, Benton, Chase Thomas, Benton, Kyle Thomas, Benton, Bailey Long, Marion and Brody Long, Marion. Her son-in-law Terry Thomas, Benton and her loving nieces, Billie Wyant, Benton and Sharon Smothers, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Lena Rea, husband Troy Chance, husband Albert Price, sisters, Dorothy Smothers and Ruth Ann Garrett of Benton and recently her daughter, Mary Lou Thomas, Benton.

A private burial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 at Masonic Odd fellows Cemetery in Benton.

For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.