Helen F. Downey

Jan. 26, 1922 - April 1, 2023

CARBONDALE – Helen F. Downey, 101, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at her home in Carbondale.

Helen was born Jan. 26, 1922 in Brighton, Illinois to Lucius E. Jones and Lydia (Scheffel) Jones. She graduated from Brighton High School in 1940.

Helen married Robert D. Downey on June 22, 1947 - they celebrated nearly 61 years of marriage. The Lord called him home on June 3, 2008.

Helen is survived by one daughter, Karen S. Downey of Carbondale; one nephew, D. Alan Cunningham of Alabama; three nieces, Lisa Pope, Beth Klutts and Paula Andres all of Kansas.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Gary; parents; two sisters, Bernice Kurtz and Ethel Cunningham.

Helen was nearly a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed many years as a member of United Methodist Women. All of her life she attended Sunday school and church and did choir and solo singing in her earlier years. She was a former member of Home Extension and AARP. Helen retired in 1982 from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale where she worked in the campus mail office.

Funeral services for Helen will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale with Dr. Revs. Rose Booker-Jones and Alan Rhein officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale and will be accepted at the church.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Helen, visit www.meredithfh.com.