Helen Lichliter

Oct. 10, 1931 - March 11, 2023

VERGENNES — Helen Lichliter, 91, of Vergennes, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Helen was born on Oct. 10, 1931 in Murphysboro to Clyde and Blanche (Carter) Perschbacher. She married Charles Myers and he preceded her in death. Then she later married Ray Lichliter and he survives.

Helen was a homemaker and enjoyed keeping her yard immaculate. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Vergennes and a life member of the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband Ray Lichliter; her son, Randy Myers; son, Steven Lichliter; daughter, Lorie (Tim) Devardo; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Sue Cavaness.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles Myers; son, Steven Wayne Myers; a great-great granddaughter; brothers, Jack and Jim Perschbacher.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Murdale Gardens of Memory in Murphysboro with Rev. Angie Ransom officiating.

Memorials may be made to Parrish Cemetery c/o Tama Weil/639 Weil Road/Vergennes, IL 62994 or Wesley United Methodist Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro is assisting the family with the arrangements.