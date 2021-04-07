 Skip to main content
MURPHYSBORO — Helen M. Howell, age 79, of Murphysboro, found at her residence on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Gravesite services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Murdale Gardens of Memory.

For more information, please visit http://www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

