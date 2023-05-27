Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Helen M. Imhoff

Oct. 9, 1923 - May 25, 2023

CARBONDALE — Helen M. Imhoff passed away on May 25, 2023 at the age of 99. She was born on Oct. 9, 1923 to Barney and Oma Beard in La Center, KY. Her childhood living in Cairo, IL was joyous with her many brothers and sisters. She had fond memories returning each summer to her aunt and uncle's beautiful Kentucky farm and orchard to spend her fabulous free time with her cousin exploring the countryside.

Helen was a switchboard operator for over 30 years – most of which was spent at General Telephone in Carbondale. She enjoyed helping those who needed assistance and received many awards for going above and beyond in aiding those who called for help from the operator.

Upon her retirement, she was involved in numerous volunteer efforts, including becoming an election judge and serving on the Carbondale Citizens Community Development Steering Committee. She enjoyed bike riding and mall walking with friends. She loved entertaining and playing games at her parties; and was quite competitive. She cherished music and it was not uncommon for her to pass out the hymnals when guests finished dinner so everyone could sing. She loved to travel with her daughter and friends – among her favorite places were seeing shows in Las Vegas and viewing Broadway plays.

She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and a member of the Ridge Church.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Imhoff, of Carbondale. Helen's husband, Eugene D. Imhoff, preceded her in death in 2002.

Helen's brothers Jay and Barney Jr. preceded her in death, as well as her sisters Eulene, Lois, Naomi, and Sandra.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Rev. Wes Henson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ridge Church Building Fund or to Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be accepted at the funeral home.

To leave a story or memory of Helen, visit www.meredithfh.com