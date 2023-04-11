Marcella Ballesteros

May 5, 1935 - April 3, 2023

QUINCY, IL — Helen Marcella Ballesteros, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away on April 3, 2023 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after a brief illness. Her children were by her side.

Marcella was born May 5, 1935 in Osceola, Arkansas. Her paternal grandfather, a country doctor who traveled on horseback to care for patients regardless of color, delivered her as well as her three brothers. Her grandfather's death, followed two months later by her father's, ushered in many years of financial hardship. The family endured several separations and moves. But no matter where she lived, Marcella absolutely loved school.

After graduating high school, Marcella received a Rotary scholarship to attend Missouri Baptist Nursing School in St. Louis. There, she met Oswaldo "Joe" Ballesteros, a charming young intern from Bogota, Colombia. She admired his competence and kindness with patients. He was taken by her soft southern accent and her beauty. Each loved the other's curious intellect. By December of 1958, Marcella had graduated with the highest score on the nursing boards, accepted a job running the pediatric ward at Missouri Baptist Hospital, and married Dr. Joe.

Following a brief sojourn in Bogota, Marcella and Joe moved back to the U.S. to settle in Murphysboro, Illinois, where together they raised three children, Jerry, Gary, and Marci. Marcella enrolled at Southern Illinois University, sometimes bringing a baby or toddler to class, and eventually earning a bachelor's, master's and PhD in psychology.

She worked as a psychologist for the Murphysboro School District and the Tri-County Special Education District. She maintained a private practice and consulted with a variety of companies, including the Illinois Department of Rehabilitation Services. She also served as a guardian ad litem representing children in the Illinois court system, a role that often caused her heartache.

In her spare time, Marcella was active in the United Methodist Church. She golfed enthusiastically and played bridge less enthusiastically. She cared for her horse Ranger and doted on her dog Honeybear. She kept a pitcher of sweet iced tea at the ready, baked lemon meringue pies for her husband and banana pudding for her nine grandsons, which she dubbed her baseball team. She paid close attention to the birds outside the kitchen window and to the magnolia trees around the swimming pool.

Later in life, Marcella and Joe moved one last time to Quincy, Illinois, to be near their daughter Marci, her husband Jason, and their children. Marcella became a member of PEO and of the Vermont Street United Methodist Church. She served as a CASA child advocate. She helped care for her two youngest grandsons, playing endless rounds of putt-putt golf and making countless batches of her famous salmon croquettes.

She remained stoically self-reliant to the end of her days.

Marcella is preceded in death by her husband Oswaldo, her parents Marie Celeste and Carlos Holleman, her brothers Bob, Carl, and Jerry Holleman, and her son-in-law Thomas Likes. She is survived by her children Jerry (May) of Chesterfield, Missouri, Gary (Mithra) of Mequon, Wisconsin, and Marci Keller (Jason) of Quincy, Illinois, and by her grandchildren Gregory, Andrew, Eric, Nicholas (Jane), Walter (Heather), Atticus, George, Thomas, and Joseph. She is also survived by her canine granddaughter Zippy.

A memorial service will be held in Quincy, Illinois on Saturday, June 24 at 5 p.m., with visitation from 3 p.m. at The Vermont Street United Methodist Church, 818 Vermont Street, Quincy, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Quincy Humane Society.