Helen Sveda
VALIER — Helen Sveda, 101, of Valier, passed away on August 29, 2021 at Stonebridge Senior Living Center in Benton.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday September 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Brother Larry cook officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Miner's Cemetery in Royalton.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Veteran's Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.