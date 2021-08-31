 Skip to main content
Helen Sveda
VALIER — Helen Sveda, 101, of Valier, passed away on August 29, 2021 at Stonebridge Senior Living Center in Benton.

Funeral Services will be on Wednesday September 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Brother Larry cook officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Miner's Cemetery in Royalton.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Veteran's Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com

