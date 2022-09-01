Henrietta Wohlwend Calandro

1926 – 2022

MURPYSBORO, IL – Henrietta (Hen) Wohlwend Calandro, 96, of Murphysboro, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. She was born Jan. 13, 1926, in Murphysboro to Jacob W. and Hattie Wohlwend.

Henrietta married Andrew Paul Calandro June 5, 1948, and were married for 37 years until his death in 1985. Henrietta was a member of the St. Andrew's Church in Murphysboro.

As a member of "The Greatest Generation," Henrietta was one of the many young women who helped the United States military during World War II by spending the last six months of her senior year in Dayton, Ohio, doing clerical work related to the war while also taking classes at night so she could still graduate with her Murphysboro High School class. After working for nearly three decades at the City National Bank in Murphysboro and raising four children, Henrietta became an avid walker and an even more avid traveler including working as a tour guide for Presley Tours for several years. Ironically, although she traveled to six continents, 46 different countries and all 50 states, she lived 93 of her 96 years on 11th Street in Murphysboro. Some Murphysboro residents might recall seeing Henrietta walking the streets of Murphysboro day in and day out - including her favorite walk, that was five-miles round-trip from her home to Lake Murphysboro, a route that passed by Andrew's grave.

Henrietta is preceded in death by her parents Hattie M. (Bailey) and Jacob ("Check") W. Wohlwend, her husband, Andrew; a sister, Emma Louise, her brothers J.W. Wohlwend, Jr., William R. Wohlwend and Jacob (Jake) William; and a granddaughter, Callie Calandro. She is survived by her four children Mark (Linda) of Murphysboro; Chris "Skip" (Tammy) of Arlington, TX; Dan (Janet) of Indianapolis, IN, and Andrea Frailey (Larry) of Carterville, IL as well as by 9 grandchildren (Harmony Calandro-Padget, Nacole Calandro, Caleb Calandro, Kelsey Calandro, Olivia Calandro-Rogers, Andrew Calandro, Chrisanna Calandro, Shay Frailey-Byrne and Joe Calandro and four great grandchildren (Emmet Padget, Caleb J. Calandro, Josh Calandro and Rosie Madrigal). Henrietta requested that she be cremated and that half her ashes be buried next to her husband's grave and the rest spread at Murphysboro Lake and various places around the world during her children's future travels.

A private family celebration of life will be held later.

Donations in memory of Henrietta may be made to St. Andrew's Catholic Church (724 Mulberry Street, Murphysboro, Illinois 62966) and to the Sallie Logan Public Library (1808 Walnut Street, Murphysboro, Illinois 62966).