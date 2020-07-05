× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — Herbert E. Baines, 78, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Herrin, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home in Orlando.

Herbert retired as a production manager after almost 40 years at General Dynamics / Olin Corporation.

Herbert was a member of the Christian Covenant Fellowship Church in Carterville.

Herbert was born July 21, 1941, in Herrin, to Albert and Geneva (Smith) Baines.

Herbert was united in marriage with Carolyn Ann Ramsey on March 23, 1963, at Radio Tabernacle Church in Herrin. She preceded him in death Jan. 28, 2011.

Surviving are his two sons and a daughter-in-law, Christopher Guy and Melody Baines of Athens, Alabama, and Albert Baines of Little Elm, Texas; one granddaughter, Victoria Lynn Baines of Athens, Alabama; two brothers and sisters-in-law, James Robert and Sue Baggott of Fort Worth, Texas, and Thomas and Sue Baines of Orlando, Florida; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Melvin Lee and Cathy Ramsey of Orlando, Florida, and a goddaughter, Hannah Dailey of Energy.

He was a proud uncle and grand-uncle to his many nieces, nephews and their children.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.