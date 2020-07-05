HERRIN — Herbert E. Baines, 78, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Herrin, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home in Orlando.
Herbert retired as a production manager after almost 40 years at General Dynamics / Olin Corporation.
Herbert was a member of the Christian Covenant Fellowship Church in Carterville.
Herbert was born July 21, 1941, in Herrin, to Albert and Geneva (Smith) Baines.
Herbert was united in marriage with Carolyn Ann Ramsey on March 23, 1963, at Radio Tabernacle Church in Herrin. She preceded him in death Jan. 28, 2011.
Surviving are his two sons and a daughter-in-law, Christopher Guy and Melody Baines of Athens, Alabama, and Albert Baines of Little Elm, Texas; one granddaughter, Victoria Lynn Baines of Athens, Alabama; two brothers and sisters-in-law, James Robert and Sue Baggott of Fort Worth, Texas, and Thomas and Sue Baines of Orlando, Florida; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Melvin Lee and Cathy Ramsey of Orlando, Florida, and a goddaughter, Hannah Dailey of Energy.
He was a proud uncle and grand-uncle to his many nieces, nephews and their children.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
In honoring Herbert's wishes, cremation services were accorded. Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating. A time of gathering for family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Herrin City Cemetery in Herrin.
The preferred form of remembrance is memorials made to Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes at Samaritan's Purse Ministries, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to the church or charity of your choice.
For more information or to leave a message, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
