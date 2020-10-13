AVA — Herman Joseph Dammerman, 86, of Ava, passed away at 7 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home in Ava
Herman was born in Granite City, Illinois, on Dec. 28, 1933, the son of Herman and Mary Magdolyn Range Dammermann.
He married Beda Kreher in 1953, she preceded him in death on Aug. 13, 1957. He then married Ann M. Clark on Aug. 22, 1959, in Waterloo, and she preceded him in death on July 3, 2006.
Herman was a farmer and an over the road truck driver. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Raddle, Illinois, Teamsters and Knights of Columbus in Willisville, Illinois.
Herman is survived by two sons, William (Sheila) Dammermann of Percy, Illinois and Karl (Lori) Dammermann of Ava. Daughters; Donna Crain of Percy, Cynthia Dammermann of Ava, Debra (Micheal) Rathert of Ava and Terri (Tom) Wilhite of Ava. Twelve grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
Herman was also preceded in death by his Parents; three sons, Ronald, Richard and Kenneth Dammermann; one infant daughter.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Raddle, Illinois, with Father Leo J. Hayes officiating.
Visitation will be at St. Ann's Catholic Church where friends may call from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Graveside services will be at S. S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Waterloo, Thursday at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Shriner's Hospital for Children.
To sign the guestbook visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.
Due to executive order, face masks must be worn and social guidelines must be followed.
