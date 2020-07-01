Holiday Obituary Hours

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Southern Illinoisan will accept obituaries July 3 and until 4 p.m. July 4 for publication Sunday, July 5. There will be no Saturday, July 4, publication. This includes all obituaries.

Obituaries received after 4 p.m. Saturday will not go in the Sunday, July 5 publication. Obituaries may be emailed to obits@thesouthern.com any time.

Request an email back for confirmation of receipt of obituary.

