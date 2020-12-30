 Skip to main content
Holiday Obituary Hours
Holiday Obituary Hours

The Southern Illinoisan obituary department will be closed New Year's Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. Obits received Thursday and before 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, will be printed in the Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, edition. There will be no paper delivered Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Obituary hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Obituaries may be emailed to obits@thesouthern.com at any time. Please email obits@thesouthern.com during obituary hours to confirm emailed obituaries.

