Holiday Obituary Hours

The Southern Illinoisan will accept obituaries today, July 3 and until 4 p.m. July 4 for publication Sunday, July 5. There will be no Saturday, July 4 publication. This includes all obituaries. Obituaries received after 4 p.m. Saturday will not go in the Sunday, July 5 publication. Obituaries may be emailed to obits@thesouthern.com any time.

Request an email back for confirmation of receipt of obituary.

