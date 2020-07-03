Holiday Obituary Hours

The Southern Illinoisan will accept obituaries today, July 3 and until 4 p.m. July 4 for publication Sunday, July 5. There will be no Saturday, July 4 publication. This includes all obituaries. Obituaries received after 4 p.m. Saturday will not go in the Sunday, July 5 publication. Obituaries may be emailed to obits@thesouthern.com any time.