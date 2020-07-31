COBDEN — Homer Lee Forby, 91, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his daughter's home in Carbondale.
He was born on March 6, 1929, in Jackson County.
His parents were Herb and Ethel (Maze) Draper.
He married Anna Bernice “Neicey” Lamer on March 6, 1948 in Piggott, Arkansas.
Homer is survived by his wife Neicey of Cobden; one son, Jeffrey L. (Susan I.) Forby of Cobden; his daughter, Lynn Geske (special friend, Hasan Sevim) of Carbondale; three grandchildren, Emily (Robert) Gaddis, Travis (Joni) Geske and Ellen (Caleb Robinson) Geske; six great-grandchildren, Ryan, Erin and Ethan Gaddis, Sabrina Geske, Laina and Elise Robinson; three nephews, Gary, Mike and Eric Forby; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Forby; and a son-in-law, Frank Geske Jr.
Homer was a member of Union Congregational Church in Cobden.
He served as mayor of the Village of Cobden as well as a member of the city council.
He was a member of Cobden Masonic Lodge 466.
He was very interested in science and loved his Honda Gold Wing. He was a mechanic for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, Aug. 1, at Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden. Masonic rites will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial services for Homer Lee Forby will bed at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Jayson Forby officiating. Everyone attending will be required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines. No more than 50 individuals will be allowed in the funeral home at any time. Private interment will take place in the Cobden Cemetery at a later date.
Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden is in charge of arrangements.
To leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhileamnfh.com.
