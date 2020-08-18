× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Howard Michael Goin, age 71, of Carbondale, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 11:59 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

In accordance with his wishes, Mike will be cremated and inurnment will be held in Herrin City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to, Humane Society of Southern Illinois, Wright-Way Rescue Shelter, or an animal shelter of the donor's choice. Donations may be sent to the shelter directly or may be mailed in care of Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home, 201 S. 13th St., Herrin, Illinois 62948.

Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with the arrangements.

