Howard P. Gallois

Dec. 31, 1940 - July 3, 2023

EVANSVILLE - Howard P. Gallois, 82, of Evansville, Illinois, passed away at 6:49 p.m., Monday, July 3, 2023 at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud, Illinois.

He was born to the late Paul and Dorothy (nee Eardmann) Gallois on Dec. 31, 1940 in Andres, Illinois.

Howard married Patricia Basler on July 1, 1961 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Anna, Illinois; she survives.

He had worked as a school psychologist for District #117 in Jacksonville, Illinois. He had also taught at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Illinois and Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois for many years.

Howard was also a longtime basketball official and was one of the founding members of Midwestern Officials Association.

He was member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Evansville, Illinois, Knights of Columbus #1952 in Evansville and an honorary 4th Degree Knight of Columbus Kaskaskia General Assembly #1287. He served on the Sparta CUSD #140 School Board for 8 years.

He enjoyed woodcarving and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors: wife, Patricia Gallois, Evansville, IL; three sons: Sean (Dotti) Gallois, Evansville, IL; Howard "Butch" (Amie) Gallois, Dwight, IL; Matthew Gallois, Pleasant Plains, IL; one brother, Doug (Joycelyn) Gallois, Greensboro, GA; six grandchildren: Whitney Gallois (Fiance Nathan Tope), Erica (Jacob) Lawson, Gabrielle Gallois, Jared Gallois, Jon-Paul Gallois and Thomas Gallois; four great-grandchildren: Rhett and Reed Schoenbeck and Adaline and Stella Lawson and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial mass 11 a.m., Saturday July 8, 2023 St. Boniface Catholic Church, Evansville, Illinois. Father Iuvenius Iheme officiating. Inurnment at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Evansville, Illinois. Visitation on Saturday 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. St. Boniface Catholic Church, Evansville, Illinois.

Mmemorials to be sent to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

