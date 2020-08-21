× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DONGOLA — Howard Ray Powles, 93, of Dongola, formerly of Tamms, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Crain Funeral Home in Tamms. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Brent Gordon officiating. Interment will follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Mounds, with full Military Honors by the Illinois Honor Guard and local veterans.

Groups of 50 people at a time will be allowed in to pay their respects. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are requested to observe customarily accepted social distancing procedures. All attendees are reminded that, in accordance with recently announced State of Illinois guidelines, masks or face coverings are required in public spaces.

For more information or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

