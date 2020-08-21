 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Howard Ray Powles
0 entries

Howard Ray Powles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DONGOLA — Howard Ray Powles, 93, of Dongola, formerly of Tamms, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Crain Funeral Home in Tamms. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Brent Gordon officiating. Interment will follow at Beechwood Cemetery in Mounds, with full Military Honors by the Illinois Honor Guard and local veterans.

Groups of 50 people at a time will be allowed in to pay their respects. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are requested to observe customarily accepted social distancing procedures. All attendees are reminded that, in accordance with recently announced State of Illinois guidelines, masks or face coverings are required in public spaces.

For more information or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Powles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News