HARRISBURG — Hugh Bernard “H.B.” Tanner, 97, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the VA Medical Center in Marion.

H.B. was born March 16, 1922, in Carrier Mills to the late Earl Atwood and Bertha Melvina (Harris) Tanner.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War. During his service, he was awarded two Purple Hearts and four Bronze Stars.

He was a member of the Oasis Community Church of the Nazarene in Harrisburg.

H.B. was one of the founders of Bean and Tanner Funeral Home in Eldorado. He served as Saline County Sheriff from 1958 to 1962 and served as State Representative from 1964 to 1966. He owned and operated Tanner Construction Company for nearly 20 years and later sold real estate across Southern Illinois.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially National Field Trials and riding his horses.

H.B. is survived by two children, Greg and wife, Nina, of Texas, Ruane and wife, Debra, of Anna; a granddaughter, Bobbi Kim Butler and husband, Zach, of Oklahoma, three great-grandchildren, Maddisen, Joshua and Tanner; and a special cousin, Mabel Clements of Carrier Mills.