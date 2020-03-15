HARRISBURG — Hugh Bernard “H.B.” Tanner, 97, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the VA Medical Center in Marion.
H.B. was born March 16, 1922, in Carrier Mills to the late Earl Atwood and Bertha Melvina (Harris) Tanner.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War. During his service, he was awarded two Purple Hearts and four Bronze Stars.
He was a member of the Oasis Community Church of the Nazarene in Harrisburg.
H.B. was one of the founders of Bean and Tanner Funeral Home in Eldorado. He served as Saline County Sheriff from 1958 to 1962 and served as State Representative from 1964 to 1966. He owned and operated Tanner Construction Company for nearly 20 years and later sold real estate across Southern Illinois.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially National Field Trials and riding his horses.
H.B. is survived by two children, Greg and wife, Nina, of Texas, Ruane and wife, Debra, of Anna; a granddaughter, Bobbi Kim Butler and husband, Zach, of Oklahoma, three great-grandchildren, Maddisen, Joshua and Tanner; and a special cousin, Mabel Clements of Carrier Mills.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Buell Tanner.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, in Colonial Terrace Funeral Home in Eldorado, with the Rev. Gary Clark officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Monday. Burial with military honors will be in Lindale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oasis Community Church of the Nazarene and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to the family via the website www.colonialterracefuneralhome.com.
