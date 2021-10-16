Hugh Joseph Muldoon

July 17, 1939 - Oct. 12, 2021

CARBONDALE — Hugh Joseph Muldoon, age 82, of Carbondale, IL, flew away on his next great adventure at 7:58 p.m., October 12, 2021. Hugh was born in Buffalo, NY, on July 17, 1939, to Hugh Joseph Muldoon and Margaret Maher.

Hugh has lived in Carbondale since 1968. He dedicated his life to building community, promoting interfaith connections, and advocating peace, justice, and environmental sustainability.

Hugh is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judy Ashby; and her son, David Wikel; along with his children: Ryan and wife Michelle and sons Aidan and Gabriel, Cory and wife Laura and sons Bayard and Eugene, and daughter Maureen and husband Scott.

A celebration of Hugh's life and his gifts to all of us will be held on Saturday, November 6, at 3:00 p.m. at the Newman Center in Carbondale, IL. An extended communion of food and fellowship will follow. Robust safety measures will be in place due to COVID-19. Remote/virtual attendance will also be available.

In lieu of flowers and food, memorials may be made to Pastors for Peace, IFCO, P.O. Box 1368, Orange, NJ, 07051-1368 (you can donate online at https:/ifconews.org), or to the movement of your choice that supports peace and healing.

For more information about Hugh's life and his celebration, please go to: www.meredithfh.com.