Ida Nell Wargel

MARION — Ida Nell Wargel, age 79, of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 5:50 a.m., on Friday, December 31, 2021, in the Reflections Memory Care Residence of Carterville, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The visitation will be on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 600 North Russell Street, Marion, IL, 62959.

Following the time of visitation, the Memorial Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Father Brian Barker presiding with the eulogy presented by Thomas Wargel.

Family and friends will gather at 1:45 p.m., at St. Kateri Catholic Church in Ridgway, IL, and proceed to St. Joseph Cemetery with Monsignor Joseph Lawler presiding over inurnment at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of the following, "St. Joseph Catholic Church" of Marion, "American Parkinson Disease Association", "Alzheimer's Association" or "Hospice of Southern Illinois." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the church and the cemetery.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the staffs of Bounce Back Program at Parkway Manor, Hospice of Southern Illinois and Reflections Memory Care for their loving care of Ida Nell during the past year.

