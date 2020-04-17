× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Imajean “Jean” Snell, 77, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Private family graveside services will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thebes.

Memorials in Jean's name may be made to Friends of Cache River and St. Francis Animal Shelter.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

