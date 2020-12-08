Imogene Graves

Imogene was born on the family farm in Williamson County, the daughter of Roy and Helen (Chase) Roper. She married Charles C. Graves on July 17, 1946 in Morganfield, Kentucky. Together, they shared 72 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2018.

Mrs. Graves was a longtime member of Center Baptist Church in Crab Orchard, where she served devotedly as the church custodian for many years. She was an avid shopper, and could be found sporting her green, velour tracksuit on many black Friday shopping excursions. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. Imogene cherished the travels with her husband to the Smokey Mountains, the Grand Ole Opry, and Branson, Missouri. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, supporting and following them in all their activities and sporting events. More than anything, Imogene was devoted to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that will be greatly missed.