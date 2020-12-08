CRAB ORCHARD — Imogene Graves, 92, of Crab Orchard, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Manor Court of Carbondale.
Imogene was born on the family farm in Williamson County, the daughter of Roy and Helen (Chase) Roper. She married Charles C. Graves on July 17, 1946 in Morganfield, Kentucky. Together, they shared 72 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2018.
Mrs. Graves was a longtime member of Center Baptist Church in Crab Orchard, where she served devotedly as the church custodian for many years. She was an avid shopper, and could be found sporting her green, velour tracksuit on many black Friday shopping excursions. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. Imogene cherished the travels with her husband to the Smokey Mountains, the Grand Ole Opry, and Branson, Missouri. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, supporting and following them in all their activities and sporting events. More than anything, Imogene was devoted to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her daughters; Shirley (William “Butch”) Butler of Crab Orchard, Gayla (Keith) Johns of Marion; Grandchildren, Vicki (Robert) Odum of Anna, Michael Butler of Crab Orchard, Justin Johns of Schaumburg, Jamie (Ben) Ragan of Carterville; Great Grandchildren, Zachary and Andrew Odum, Ginna, Gracie and Taylor Ragan; Sister-in-law and brother-in-law Velma (Mel) Lynn of Marion, Brother-in-law Charlie Brown of Carbondale; Several nieces and nephews
Preceded by her parents, husband, and one sister- Colleen Brown.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Villas of Hollybrook for all their care and compassion shown to Imogene during her stay there. It is truly appreciated.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Cutsinger officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
For those who prefer, memorials may be made to Center Baptist Church or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available and accepted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, 800 North Market Street, Marion, Illinois 62959.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required per the family's request. For more information, or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com
