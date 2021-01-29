Inez B. Blessing

MURPHYSBORO - Inez B. Blessing passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.

Inez was the daughter of Charles Grammer ad Hattie (Fleming) Grammer and was born in Pomona.

She taught school in the Murphysboro School District # 186.

Mrs. Blessing was a member of Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro.

Inez married Melvin Blessing, who preceded her in death on October 6, 1972.

She was preceded in death by four brothers: Clifton, Wilbur, Nelson and Chester Grammer; and four sisters: Lucille Adams, Gussie Brunty, Bernice Allison, and Ova Etherton.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Gravesite services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park with Rev. Charles Allen officiating. There will be no visitation. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Inez preferred that memorials be made in her memory to Elm Street Baptist Church. For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.