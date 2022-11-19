CARBONDALE — Inis Mae Drake, 91, of Carbondale, passed away at 3:45 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at the SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin with Rev. Joe Wagner officiating.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin. Burial will be in the Murdale Gardens of Memory in Murphysboro, IL.

Friends may make memorials to the American Cancer Society and will be accepted at the funeral home.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.