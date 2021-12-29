Ione Yvonne Beaty

May 10, 1930 - Dec. 25, 2021

EWING — Ione Yvonne Beaty, 91, of Ewing, passed away Saturday morning, December 25, 2021, at Mount Vernon Countryside Manor.

She was born in Benton, IL, on May 10, 1930, the daughter of William & Flossie (Rice) Mundell.

She married Howard Beaty on June 19, 1948, and he preceded her in death on May 14, 1996.

Mrs. Beaty was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved to draw and do puzzles. Mrs. Beaty was loved by all.

She is survived by her three daughters: Linda Howard and husband Larry of Mount Vernon, Delenise Sneed and husband Dennis of Ewing, Debra Burzynski and husband Russell of Paducah, KY; daughter-in-law, Cheri Beaty of Benton; grandchildren: Benjamin Howard of Murphysboro,

Samuel Howard and wife Windy of Mount Vernon, Christopher Howard and wife Megan of Murphysboro, Tracy Norris and husband Brian of Benton, Wesley Beaty and wife Jessica of Christopher, Nathan Beaty and wife Katrina of Ewing, Jennifer Abbott and Dan Estep of Benton, Jamie Mosley and husband Cary of Fenton, MO, Aaron Burzynski and wife Meagan of Nashville, TN, Joshua Burzynski and wife Lauren of Paducah, KY, David Burzynski and wife Jennifer of Cape Girardeau, MO; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; three nephews: Charles Neal and wife Barb, David Martin, Greg Martin; one niece, Brenda Neal.

Mrs. Beaty was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband; by a son, Larry Beaty; by a grandson, Adam Beaty; and by a sister, Betty Hatten.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton, with Rev. Mark Minor officiating. Burial will be in the Shiloh Cemetery in Whittington. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

For more information or to send online condolences please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.