Irene M. Eckert
Irene M. Eckert

Irene M. Eckert

JACOB – Irene M. Eckert, 97, of Maryville, Illinois, formerly of Jacob, Illinois, passed away at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Maryville.

Irene was born Dec. 12, 1922, in Grand Tower, Illinois, a daughter to the late Ellis and Cora (Freeman) Brown. She was united in marriage to Melvin H. Eckert on June 26, 1948, at Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob.

Melvin preceded her in death on Apr. 7, 2014.

Irene was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob and was a homemaker.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, in Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower. Pastor Mike Kettner of Christ Lutheran Church will officiate.

Those wishing to attend are asked to gather at the cemetery and utilize recommended social distancing guidelines.

The family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Lendal R. and Debra Eckert of St. Jacob. and several nieces and nephews.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com

